100 choir singers to descend on Brighton Fringe

The free, outdoor performance will raise money for the Brighton Fringe charity, which supports artists, performers, and creative projects across the city. It’s a chance for locals and visitors to enjoy an hour of uplifting music – and to help keep the arts thriving in Brighton.
Buskerteers Choir runs 28 choirs across England. Known for their feel-good performances and charity work, they are aiming to raise £1 million through singing in public spaces. They have raised £192,454.79 for charities and community causes to date.
“We’re really proud to be part of the festival this year. Our mission has always been to raise money for good causes through the power of song – and what better cause than supporting the arts themselves?” - Katherine Stewart, Choir Leader for Haywards Heath, Crawley, Worthing, and Brighton & Hove
Everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy the music, and make a donation if they’d like to support the Brighton Fringe charity.
To find out more about the Buskerteers Choir, visit: https://www.buskerteerschoir.com/