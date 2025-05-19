100 choir singers to descend on Brighton Fringe

By Katherine Stewart
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 14:32 BST
More than 100 singers from Buskerteers Choirs across the country will gather in Jubilee Square in Brighton on Saturday, May 24 from 3–4pm, performing as part of the Brighton Fringe Festival’s 20th birthday celebrations.

The free, outdoor performance will raise money for the Brighton Fringe charity, which supports artists, performers, and creative projects across the city. It’s a chance for locals and visitors to enjoy an hour of uplifting music – and to help keep the arts thriving in Brighton.

Buskerteers Choir runs 28 choirs across England. Known for their feel-good performances and charity work, they are aiming to raise £1 million through singing in public spaces. They have raised £192,454.79 for charities and community causes to date.

“We’re really proud to be part of the festival this year. Our mission has always been to raise money for good causes through the power of song – and what better cause than supporting the arts themselves?” - Katherine Stewart, Choir Leader for Haywards Heath, Crawley, Worthing, and Brighton & Hove

Everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy the music, and make a donation if they’d like to support the Brighton Fringe charity.

To find out more about the Buskerteers Choir, visit: https://www.buskerteerschoir.com/

Buskerteers Choir at The Royal Pavilion, Brighton, Dec 2024

1. Contributed

Buskerteers Choir at The Royal Pavilion, Brighton, Dec 2024 Photo: Submitted

Buskerteers Flasmob for Comic Relief, Stansted Airport, 2025

2. Contributed

Buskerteers Flasmob for Comic Relief, Stansted Airport, 2025 Photo: Submitted

Buskerteers Choir Members in Worthing, December 2024

3. Contributed

Buskerteers Choir Members in Worthing, December 2024 Photo: Submitted

Buskerteers Choir members, Brighton Marathon 2025

4. Contributed

Buskerteers Choir members, Brighton Marathon 2025 Photo: Submitted

