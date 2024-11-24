100 years of Pevensey Castle - 1925 to today

Eastbourne Heritage Centre Talk 100 Years of Pevensey Castle

In 1925 the 9th Duke of Devonshire gifted Pevensey Castle to the nation, first under the custodianship of the Office of Works from which English Heritage has evolved

Find out more about Pevensey Castle the castle on Eastbourne's doorstep that was once part of the landholdings of the Duke of Devonshire, to its use as a Second World War Operation and Command Post and development as visitor destination.

Talk will be held at Eastbourne Heritage Centre, 2 Carlisle Road, Eastbourne BN21 4BT tel 01323 411189 on Thursday, November 28.

Doors open at 6pm and talk starts at 7pm. Tickets £9 on entry or phone to reserve