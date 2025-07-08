12 year old's charity walk in Hastings

Picture from our sponsored walk in April 2025

Please join our sponsored walk on the 20th of July 2025 to raise money for families in Gaza!

Hello, my name is Noah and I am 12yrs old.

I am writing to you about a sponsored walk that I did along the seafront in Hastings on the 7th April 2025 to raise money for families in Al Mawasi in Gaza. I walked 11 kilometres with my friends and raised £1863.50.

We are doing another sponsored walk on the 20th of July and we are hoping to get even more people involved this time. I am sharing our leaflet and would love it if you could let people know what we are doing so that we can help as many people as possible.

Sponsored walk details

We are meeting at The Stade in Hastings at 10:45am on the 20th July and will walk towards the De La Warr Pavillion in Bexhill. People are welcome to bring a picnic and walk as far as they like - this is a pressure free, family event. We would love for everyone to come for a walk in the sunshine and raise some money for an incredibly worthy cause.

You can register by emailing [email protected] for a sponsorship form.

Thank you,

Noah