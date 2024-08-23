21 years celebrating Littlehampton’s Town Show and Family Fun Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 14 September, Littlehampton Town Council, will be bringing the annual Town Show and Family Fun Day back to Rosemead Park for an afternoon of family entertainment, live stage performances and a wide variety of high-quality stalls. Do not miss this free event, now celebrating its 21st year!

The live entertainment won’t disappoint with performances by Streetfunk, Littlehampton Players Operatic Society, High Strung, Pitch and Strut, and Petrol Money.

Enter your four-legged friends into the ever-popular free Dog Show. Organised by the Littlehampton Dog Training Club, there are prizes up for grabs in the following categories: Most Handsome Dog, Prettiest Bitch, Best Veteran and Best Rescue. There is no need to register in advance, just turn up on the day with your pooches and enter the arena once the categories are called.

Children will enjoy a variety of fun and exciting activities including character meet and greets, art workshops, and other activities with the Arun Youth Projects team. Young thrill seekers can enjoy inflatables and rides from Nic & Ben’s Entertainment.

Live entertainment at the Town Show

The Horticultural and Craft Show organised by the Town Show Committee promises to please as ever with plenty of exhibits including everything from an array of vegetables and stunning flowers to outstanding skills in the handicraft section.

Make sure you visit the bustling Community Marquee; it will feature over 30 different local charities and organisations offering a range of information about their services as well as the chance to buy a variety of items and win some prizes!

Take time to relax and refuel in the Food Court with local caterers including Jim Jam’s Greek, Cole’s Coastal Ice Cream, Nita’s Thai Food, Nic and Bens Entertainments and the Littlehampton District Lions Club Beer Tent.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “Enjoy a fun-filled family afternoon at one of the biggest community events in Littlehampton. Returning for it’s 21st year, the Town Show and Family Fun Day is widely recognised as one of the best events in the area as it celebrates the hard-working groups, organisations and the people who make our town such a special place. Don’t miss this fantastic event!.”

Community Marquee Stalls at the Town Show

Please Note: There is no parking at Rosemead Park. Parking available at Pay & Display Town Centre Car Parks (approx. 5 mins walk). Please park sensibly if using nearby roads, do not obstruct emergency access. There will also be temporary toilets in the park for visitors to use.

A full programme with timings is available to download from the Town Council’s website.