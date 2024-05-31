30th Anniversary firework finale to close Airbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fantastic 30th anniversary firework finale will mark the end of this year’s Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow, thanks to sponsorship by the Eastbourne Hospitality Association and Frontier Fireworks.

The free four-day airshow extravaganza returns to Eastbourne from Thursday 15 to Sunday 18 August with flying displays announced so far including the Typhoon, Tutor, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and on Thursday, a special 60th anniversary display from the Red Arrows.

The glittering firework finale will take place on Sunday evening at the Wish Tower beach from 9pm and Radio Airbourne 87.7FM, sponsored by Caffyns, will get the party started with music on the seafront from 8pm.

Visitors can look forward to a few surprises throughout the display with a dazzling and atmospheric 750ft high sequence to celebrate Airbourne’s 30th birthday. Other themes include a red and gold D-Day tribute in recognition of the 80th anniversary year, and a spectacular red, white and blue homage to the Red Arrows diamond anniversary.

Airbourne Fireworks

With tens of thousands of visitors expected to converge on the seafront for the free display, organisers are asking spectators to donate to help keep the airshow running in years to come, with 30% of donations going to three local charities.

Matt Huddart of Eastbourne Hospitality Association said, “The Eastbourne Hospitality Association (EHA) is proud to sponsor the fireworks once again for Airbourne this August, recognising the vital role this spectacular show plays in our town's hospitality sector and overall economy.

“We believe it is essential for Airbourne to continue, as it brings together our community and attracts visitors, boosting local businesses and showcasing Eastbourne's unique charm.”

Chris Verheyden, Artistic Director of Frontier Fireworks said, "Frontier Fireworks are so excited to be returning once again to perform this year’s special 30th anniversary fireworks display at Airbourne. We have set the bar high over previous years, so look forward to firing another unique and spectacular display for this year with different elements.

“We want to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Airbourne in style and we will be racing through a full spectrum of colours, adding dazzling sequences attributed to special anniversaries this year, including a special tribute to the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.

“We will be paying special homage to the RAF Red Arrows 60th Anniversary as we fire red, white and blue colours with our specially design diamond strobing cakes, candles and shells for a truly spectacular display that will reach up to 750ft in the sky. We want you to join Frontier Fireworks on the beach for an amazing night of fireworks and celebration."

In addition to Sunday’s fireworks display, Eastbourne Bandstand will be hosting tribute shows over the Airbourne weekend with performances paying homage to the Rolling Stones on Thursday evening, ABBA on Friday night and the Back to the 80s on Saturday evening.

As the finishing touches are being put to this year’s Airbourne, organisers are encouraging businesses and organisations to come forward with sponsorship to keep the airshow flying high in the future.

Various Save Airbourne packages are available, and the public are also asked to donate, become an Ambassador with a monthly pledge from just £2, or join the Airbourne Supporters Club to receive limited edition merchandise, as well as access to VIP toilets for premium members at the show. VIP hospitality, a new viewing enclosure and seating is also available to book, with fantastic views of the flying display line.

Younger airshow fans can also join the Air Bear Club with exclusive goodies to collect, and early on site access for an exclusive Air Bear meet and greet.

This year’s Airbourne is supported by Silver Event Sponsor: Birchwood - providing net zero emissions pilot and logistic vehicles, along with sponsors Brufords, Caffyns, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, PRG Marketing Communications Ltd, Signtek and Stagecoach.