50% off SEA LIFE Tickets for Brighton residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For a limited time only, residents of Brighton can get face-to-fin with over 5000 mesmerising sea creatures for half price.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready to save money on fin-tastic days out, as you discover some of the most unique creatures in the ocean. For a limited time, residents with a BN, RH, or TN postcode can save 50% on an underwater adventure for up to 5 people at their local SEA LIFE aquarium.

From Monday 6th January to Friday 14th February residents can pre-book their half-price tickets for visits up until 6th April, giving them plenty of time to make the most of this turtley awesome saving on Winter and Spring days out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of this exclusive offer, guests can travel through 150 years of history at the world’s oldest aquarium, journey from day to night in a UK first experience, and venture through the rainforest to say hello to rescued terrapins and their friends!

SEA LIFE Brighton

With over 5,000 mesmerising creatures to meet and discover at SEA LIFE centres, there’s so much to learn and see. To take advantage of SEA LIFE’s Residents Sale, head to www.visitsealife.com/uk/residents-sale for more information and to book your tickets online.