500 free GBK Smash Burgers up for grabs

Get Ready to Feast, Freshers! GBK Launches the Ultimate Freshers Week in Brighton with Exclusive Student Deal and Free Classic Smash Burgers.

Calling all freshers! Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) is about to make your Freshers Week in Brighton unforgettable with a mouth-watering student discount and an unmissable surprise just for you.

Whether you’re hitting the books or the bars, or in need of a solid hangover cure, GBK has got you covered with our special Freshers Week Student Deal; because who says university life can’t be delicious?

From September 23 to October 31, GBK is turning up the flavour with an exclusive student offer. They’re giving all students 25% off their bill at all participating GBK locations from Monday to Friday. It’s the perfect way to fuel up on your favourite burgers, sides, cocktails, and shakes without breaking the bank.

GBK Smash Burger.

But that’s not all! They’re also celebrating Freshers Week in Brighton with a sizzling giveaway.

From Monday, September 23 to Friday, September 27 during Freshers Week, they’re handing out 100 free Classic Smash Burgers every day at GBK Brighton. That’s right, 100 lucky students each day will get to enjoy their iconic Classic Smash Burger, featuring two perfectly smashed beef patties, absolutely free!

The Smash Burger, inspired by timeless American traditions, involves precisely smashing meat patties on the grill to achieve a tantalising sear that locks in juicy goodness.

GBK’s patties are expertly crafted from premium British grass-fed beef, including hand-selected cuts of chuck, brisket, and 30-day dry-aged steak, seasoned to perfection with a touch of salt and pepper before being skilfully prepared. Each Smash Burger is paired with GBK’s signature sauces, ensuring that every bite is a culinary delight. The Smashed Classic is served with American cheese, gherkins, and onions with GBK house mayo.

How to Get Your Free Classic Smash Burger

Visit GBK in Brighton during Freshers Week (September 23 – 27).

Look out for their team members handing out empty takeaway boxes with a ‘Take Me For Free food’ sticker.

Take your box into GBK, show your student ID, and enjoy a free Classic Smash Burger!

And while you’re there, why not explore the exciting new additions to their menu? From Patty Melts, Hot Honey Butter Wings and Loaded Curly Fries to Truffle Mac and Cheese and Lotus Biscoff Shakes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, don’t miss their new line-up of irresistible burgers, including The Classic Cheesy One, Heat and Meat, The Gravy Train, K-Town, Satay Bomb, The Chick, The Classic Veggie, and Californian.

Go for the discount, stay for the burgers, melts, sides, and shakes, and discover why GBK is the place to be this Freshers Week!