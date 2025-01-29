7th Tower Real Ale Festival in Hastings

By Louisa Gover
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 11:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Camra Award Winning Free house 7th Annual Tower Real Ale and Cider Festival Fri 21st - Sun 23rd February.

Open all day.

Over 20 real ales available, seven real ciders Lie Music Saturday at 7.30pm.

Food available Friday and Saturday.

Camra awardsCamra awards
Camra awards

Lots of your favourite breweries, ranging from light to dark, session to strong.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fell, Glasshouse, Cairngorm, Neepsend, Cloudwater, Arbor, Downlands and many more.

Celebrate with us on our 7th Annual Real Ale and Cider Festival.

Lots of speciality Real Ales available.

PresentationPresentation
Presentation

Available in 1/3's, 1/2's and pints.

Friendly free house, family run.

Open 11am -11pm.

Dogs welcome.

Related topics:Food
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice