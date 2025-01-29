7th Tower Real Ale Festival in Hastings
Camra Award Winning Free house 7th Annual Tower Real Ale and Cider Festival Fri 21st - Sun 23rd February.
Open all day.
Over 20 real ales available, seven real ciders Lie Music Saturday at 7.30pm.
Food available Friday and Saturday.
Lots of your favourite breweries, ranging from light to dark, session to strong.
Fell, Glasshouse, Cairngorm, Neepsend, Cloudwater, Arbor, Downlands and many more.
Celebrate with us on our 7th Annual Real Ale and Cider Festival.
Lots of speciality Real Ales available.
Available in 1/3's, 1/2's and pints.
Friendly free house, family run.
Open 11am -11pm.
Dogs welcome.