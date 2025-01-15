9th Eastbourne International Film Festival returns to Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex is set to become the vibrant hub of global cinema as the "9th Eastbourne International Film Festival" takes the stage this spring. Film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious newcomers alike are invited to an unforgettable celebration of storytelling, culture, and creativity from around the world.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The international film festival will run from Wednesday 26th to Sunday 30th March, at The Cavendish Hotel Eastbourne, showcasing an eclectic mix of films across various genres and formats. From compelling feature-length narratives to thought-provoking documentaries, experimental works, and captivating short films, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This year, the festival is working closely with educational establishments like East Sussex College Group Eastbourne & Lewes and Talent Accelerator in Bexhill to create a real tool for young people to gain skills and confidence.

What’s New This Year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9th Eastbourne International Film Festival is back

This year’s edition promises to be the most exciting yet, with:

Special Screenings: World premieres and critically acclaimed films making their Sussex debut.Workshops and Panels: Engage with filmmakers and industry experts in interactive sessions covering programming, creative filmmaking, animation, and more.Local Talent Showcase: Celebrate the creativity of Sussex-based filmmakers with a dedicated program highlighting homegrown talent.Documentary Focus: Explore eye-opening real-life stories with a special program dedicated to impactful documentaries. From social justice to environmental challenges, these films shed light on pressing global issues, inspiring action and awareness.Networking Opportunities: Meet and connect with filmmakers, producers, and fellow cinema enthusiasts in an inspiring and collaborative environment. Whether you’re looking to build industry contacts or spark new creative ideas, the festival is the perfect platform.Young Talent Development Centre: The festival provides an incredible opportunity for young people to develop their skills and gain hands-on experience. Whether working as volunteers to support the festival or attending workshops to sharpen their craft, the event serves as a springboard for aspiring filmmakers and creatives.Children's Screenings: A special selection of family-friendly films will be showcased, making the festival an exciting destination for younger audiences as well. These screenings will inspire and entertain the next generation of film lovers.

A Festival for Everyone

The International Film Festival isn’t just about watching movies – it’s about creating connections, sparking conversations, and experiencing the magic of cinema together.

9th Eastbourne International Film Festival is back

Get Your Tickets

Tickets are now available on Eventbrite-9th Estbourne International Film Festiva. Whether you’re looking for a day pass, a full festival experience, or access to specific events, there’s a ticket option for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in the art of filmmaking and join the vibrant community of cinema lovers in Sussex.

Get in Touch:

For more information or to be a part of this great event, email [email protected]

Join the Celebration

Prepare for an extraordinary cinematic adventure and follow the festival on social media for the latest updates and sneak peeks into what’s in store.

FB: @CrossingScreen

Instagram: @crossingthescreen

See you at the movies!