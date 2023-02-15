A brand new comedy by the young people of Lewes

Kaleidoscope Youth Theatre will be performing a new comedy called ‘Class of ‘22’ this Sunday February 19 at the All Saints Centre in Lewes.

Kaleidoscope Youth Theatre’s cast of ‘Class of ‘22’

The young actors started working on the play about nine months ago. Kaleidoscope’s Artistic Director, Deirdre Daly said: “Our team noticed that the lockdowns had had a particularly devastating impact on young people - they were all stuck at home doing online lessons, and were not permitted to meet up with their friends for weeks on end.

"As soon as restrictions eased, our team had a meeting to see what we could come up with to help lift the spirits of our young people in Lewes.’ Kaleidoscope’s team decided to create a new comedy written especially for a large cast of young people. They held auditions and 35 local young people turned up. ‘We were expecting about 10 young people to come to the auditions, so we were astounded when 35 arrived!’ said Betty Chequers, the Co-Director of the show. Kaleidoscope decided to offer every one who auditioned a role in the production.

"The project was awarded some funding by the Chalk Cliff Trust and this enabled them to commission a local playwright to lead weekly devising workshops with the young cast. ‘I’ve been so impressed with everyone in this show’ said the playwright and Co-Director Robyn Nash, ‘They are a talented bunch, and they’ve all put a huge amount of work and commitment into this production.”

The play they have created is a unique and hilarious show called ‘Class of ‘22!’ It’s a peek inside a secondary school on the brink of collapse. In the play, the students are out of control, the teachers have almost given up, and the dinner ladies keep serving slop. The threat of OFSTED is looming, and everyone will have to pull their socks up to turn things round and save Hartwell Comp - all they need are better grades, a bit of help from the school counsellor... and perhaps a miracle!?

“I‘ve loved every minute working on this show,” said Samuele Scarpelli,14, who plays Bill Basher, the school bully. “It’s been great to work with a professional team of writers and directors. We’ve all really improved our performance skills and I’ve made lots of good friends with others in the cast.”

Artistic Director, Deirdre Daly, said: “This is what Kaleidoscope is all about, bringing groups of young people together and offering them creative opportunities and a chance to work with theatre professionals. I’m incredibly proud of all of the young people involved, and the whole creative team.”

