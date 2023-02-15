A brand new hard-hitting, powerful one woman show comes to Brighton Fringe in May.

The author of the bestselling poetry series The Art of a Damaged Soul brings you her one woman show adaptation.

Gabriella Leonardi

Ah, Birthdays. A time to celebrate life, growing up and all that will come our way in our glorious future... pffft. Yeah right. This damaged soul becomes more disappointed every damn year.

Gabriella invites you to this extremely disappointing birthday party to witness and celebrate all things life, the crap that comes with it and the journey of a damaged soul growing up.

There will be cake, party bags full of sadness, bad dance moves that make your spine shiver, a lot of crying in the mirror and a whole lot of trauma behind closed doors.

You can find copies of both volumes of Gabriella's book via Waterstones, Amazon, WHSmith. She welcomes you to bring your copies along if you have any and she can sign them for you with a personalised message.Please note: Although for some parts this is a comedy show full of hope there are a number of scenes that viewers may find triggering that explores issues and themes of sexual harassment, sexual abuse and suicidal thoughts.