A celebration Of A E Housman, author of the poem cycle 'A Shropshire Lad'
Mansell David returns to Arundel following his dramatised reading of "Crummles" from Charles Dickens' "Nicholas Nickleby " which he performed at St. Nicholas Church in November last year.
This time he performs his own conception, "Take Desire Away" a programme of dramatised readings of poems from A E Housman's "A Shropshire Lad" which became a sensational success when first published, plus letters written by and to Housman throughout his life.
The programme is complimented by music composed for the poems by George Butterfield and Arthur Somervell which will be sung by baritone, Simon Madge accompanied on the piano by Katy Friese-Greene.
The performance is at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 27 at The Victoria Institute, Tarrant Street, Arundel.
Tickets are £12 from www.thevictoriainstitute.com
