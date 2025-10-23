A celebration of canine companionship: Goodwoof’s opening parade to honour rescue dogs

Rescue dogs are set to take the lead for Goodwoof’s parade. Goodwoof takes place Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 May. Best-price early bird tickets are now on sale at goodwood.com.

Goodwoof is delighted to announce that rescue dogs will take centre stage for the event’s opening parade, as we shine a spotlight on their incredible stories and the connection they have with their owners.

Much like Goodwoof itself, the parade - which takes place each morning - celebrates the unique bond between human and hound, and 2026 will be no exception, as the event prepares to welcome hundreds of rescue dogs of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds.

Over the years, the parade has celebrated a variety of dogs, including daring dachshunds in 2025, loving labradors in 2024, oodles of poodles in 2023 and spirited spaniels in 2022. Now in its fifth year, Goodwoof is proud to place rescue dogs at the forefront of the event, celebrating their courage and companionship.

Every dog deserves a stable and loving home, especially those who have experienced a difficult past or are seeking a fresh start.Goodwoof recognises the unique journey of every rescue dog and looks forward to welcoming them and their owners to take part in the event’s opening parade.

Led by The Duke of Richmond, rescue dogs and their owners will gather in front of Goodwood House for a special photo moment, before making their way down onto the Goodwoof site with much fanfare. Customers can register to take part in the rescue dog parade for free here*.

Further details about Goodwoof and how rescue dogs will be celebrated across the event will be announced in the coming months. Best-price early bird tickets for Goodwoof are now available at goodwood.com.

