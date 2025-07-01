A chance to explore a rarely opened garden in Storrington set against a backdrop of the South Downs, in aid of NGS charities.

Sullington Old Rectory, Sullington Lane, Storrington, Pulborough, Sussex RH20 4AE is open for the National Garden Scheme Tuesday 15th July and Wednesday 16th July. Two hour timed slots at 9.30am, 12pm & 2.30pm. Admission £10, children free. A range of home-made cakes, biscuits and light snacks, along with fresh coffee, a variety of teas and home-made apple juice will be available. Pre-booking on the NGS website essential. Head Gardener, Jack Bryant, will be available for any Q&As. https://ngs.org.uk

https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/33990/sullington-old-rectory

The garden at Sullington Old Rectory

With a backdrop of stunning views of the South Downs, the naturalistic style of this beautiful country garden sits perfectly into the surrounding landscape. The rarely opened 30-acre garden features a potager, orchard, a herb garden, mature trees and shrubs, a South African themed border, newly extended large perennial borders, a profusion of grasses and experimental planting in the moist meadows.

Note from the Head Gardener, Jack Bryant

I entered the realm of horticulture when I was around 13, working Saturdays at Sussex Prairies. I then went on to study horticulture at Plumpton college for a few years, where part of the course required me to gain experience in a working garden, which is how I came to Sullington Old Rectory, at the age of 16. I worked here part time, whilst completing my course, before setting up my own small gardening business, keeping the Old Rectory on as a client. Fast forward 13 years and the then Head Gardener, Mark Dixon, who I had worked with for 10 years, decided his time was up at Sullington, and handed the helm over to me.

April 24 I took over as the Head Gardener at Sullington Old Rectory, with my part time assistant Gen. Mark left a very beautiful and well-designed garden, with vast perennial borders, full of colour and a great variety of plants. Since taking over, I have continued to maintain these beautiful borders as well as renovating and bringing some life back into some of the older parts of the garden. This spring I re-designed three borders around the house, which were previously Lonicera hedge segments. I’ve tried to add a slightly different palette of colours to the garden, introducing more oranges and reds to these borders.

Sullington Old Rectory really is a special place to work and we’re very proud and excited to open for the National Garden Scheme. We open for just two days a year, in July, when the perennial borders are looking their best. Popping with colour and alive with bees and butterflies, Sullington Old Rectory is a real treat for everyone and shouldn’t be missed. We look forward to sharing our garden with you this summer.

What I find so amazing is that before the current owners bought the property, there were no real gardens, just fields and lawn right up to the house, this was only 18 years ago. The garden has transformed immensely over the years and is continually evolving.

The National Garden Scheme

With record donations in 2024, the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to the major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by the funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. The funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with community gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit https://ngs.org.uk

NB Occasionally garden openings have to be cancelled. Always check on the NGS website beforehand.

1 . Contributed Sullington Old Rectory Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Sullington Old Rectory Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Sullington Old Rectory Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Sullington Old Rectory Photo: Submitted