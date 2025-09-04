A course for anyone writing a book is taking place in Shoreham

WRITE YOUR BOOK! A six week evening course in Shoreham this autumn Oct 15 to Nov 19 2025 7.00 to 8.30pm Is there a book you’d like to start writing? Or do you want to make progress on one you’ve already begun?

Local author and writing coach Gerry Thompson runs a popular course for people who want to write their own book. Limited places on the next series are now available, running from October 15th to November 19th 2025 on Wednesday evenings.

This hands-on program is for anyone who finds themselves at any point in the process of creating their book of any genre. You might want to move forward with:

thinking up what your book is about in the first place

planning the book and its overall shape

writing or editing the material

getting the book published and read

Author and writing coach Gerry Thompson

Gerry is a successful professional author and writing coach whose own books have sold over half a million copies in fifteen languages. He has helped hundreds of authors create their own books for over twenty years. He also provides one to one support to authors in person and online.

Places are limited and must be booked directly with Gerry and paid for in advance. The course fee is £75 for six months of support.

Gerry can be contacted by:

Website: gerrymaguirethompson.com

Telephone: 07986561860