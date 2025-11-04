A dramatised reading from Charles Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' at Arundel Castle

Mansel David

Professional Actor, Mansel David, returns to Arundel to portray a Cornucopia of Colourful Characters in his Dramatised Reading from 'A Christmas Carol' by Charles Dickens in the wonderful setting of the Private Chapel at Arundel Castle by kind permission of their Graces, the Duke and Duchess of Norfolk and the Arundel Castle Trustees. The reading takes place on Sunday, December 7 at 5pm.

This is a fundraising event to support the Building Fabric Fund of St. Leonard's Church, South Stoke, nr. Arundel.

Mansel was last in Arundel with his Dramatised Reading, 'Crummles' from 'Nicholas Nickleby' at St. Nicholas Church, Arundel and now two years later we welcome him back for this event. He gained a double BA Honours Degree in Drama and English at the University of Bristol, before training as an Actor at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and has worked as a professional actor in Theatre, Television and Radio since graduating in 1976.

West End Theatre work has included plays by Tom Stoppard, Michael Frayn, Angela Huth, Royce Ryton and Ray Cooney, with stars such as Felicity Kendal, Roger Rees, Paul Eddington, Leslie Phillips, June Whitfield, Dame Celia Johnson and Sir Ralph Richardson. Television work has included several situation comedies, such as Yes, Prime Minister with Sir Nigel Hawthorne, and The Magnificent Evans with Ronnie Barker.

More recently, Mansel portrayed ‘Arnold Ridley’ in Were You Anyone Before Dad’s Army?, written by his son Nicolas Ridley, directed by Graham Pountney, and premiered at Quay Arts, Isle of Wight, in 2024, and revived at the White Bear Theatre in London earlier this year. Mansel's first performance of his dramatised reading from 'A Christmas Carol' is on Thursday, December 4th in the Grand Hall at The Charterhouse, London where Mansel is a resident.

There are a limited number of Tickets for 'A Christmas Carol' at Arundel Castle still available at : www.stleonard.uk or telephone the Parish Office Tuesdays - Fridays (10am - 2.30pm ) on 01903 882262