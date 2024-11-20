A festive fun fair themed event Is coming To Priory Meadow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Step right up to Priory Meadow for a festive fun fair themed event on Sunday 1st December. Enjoy Christmas shopping with a dose of magical family fun between 10am and 4pm .

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hook-a-duck to win a prize, test your strength on the high striker, and jump aboard a carousel in Queens Square for an extra sprinkle of Christmas magic.

Inside the mall you can enjoy story time classics with Father Christmas at the beary-cute Christmas scene, transform into a Christmas character at the face painting station, and let the roaming reindeer circus team teach you how to tinsel twirl, hoop and juggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, enjoy delicious complimentary candy floss, chestnuts and more sweet treats from the surprise and delight elves.

Festive Fun-Fair Day at Priory Meadow

Shopping Centre Manager, Andrew Harvey, said: ‘Our annual festive fun day is a much loved day in our events calendar. It really kick starts the Christmas period for the centre and our shoppers.’

‘Not only will you enjoy all the complimentary activities, you’ll enjoy a traditional Christmas shopping experience amongst the Christmas lights and live carol singing’

‘The feeling you experience when Christmas shopping in-store over online is truly magical, and we would like to thank you in advance for choosing to shop local this Christmas.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our festive fun day will certainly make you feel ready for the festive season!’ he added.

All activities including the carousel are complimentary. All events are subject to change and prizes are subject to availability.

For more information visit priorymeadow.com