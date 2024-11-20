A festive fun fair themed event Is coming To Priory Meadow
Hook-a-duck to win a prize, test your strength on the high striker, and jump aboard a carousel in Queens Square for an extra sprinkle of Christmas magic.
Inside the mall you can enjoy story time classics with Father Christmas at the beary-cute Christmas scene, transform into a Christmas character at the face painting station, and let the roaming reindeer circus team teach you how to tinsel twirl, hoop and juggle.
Plus, enjoy delicious complimentary candy floss, chestnuts and more sweet treats from the surprise and delight elves.
Shopping Centre Manager, Andrew Harvey, said: ‘Our annual festive fun day is a much loved day in our events calendar. It really kick starts the Christmas period for the centre and our shoppers.’
‘Not only will you enjoy all the complimentary activities, you’ll enjoy a traditional Christmas shopping experience amongst the Christmas lights and live carol singing’
‘The feeling you experience when Christmas shopping in-store over online is truly magical, and we would like to thank you in advance for choosing to shop local this Christmas.’
Our festive fun day will certainly make you feel ready for the festive season!’ he added.
All activities including the carousel are complimentary. All events are subject to change and prizes are subject to availability.
