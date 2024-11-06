A festive wonderland, paper-crafted installations, showstopping trees and mischievous mice launch Christmas at Petworth House

This festive season, the National Trust’s Petworth House and Park in West Sussex is inviting visitors to celebrate their most spectacular Christmas ever.

The house will be filled with stunning trees and twinkling lights, while choirs sing in the courtyard (on select weekends), and mischievous felt mice come out to play.

A festive makers market, creative workshops and atmospheric late openings will round off an idyllic Christmas experience.

After stopping for the perfect photo opportunity in the courtyard’s majestic sleigh, visitors will be transported to an enchanting world of yuletide colour, inspired by the collection and historic décor of the magnificent state rooms.

Playful mice and festive treats at Petworth

Blue and white baubles hang in Oak Hall, and the marvelous tree in the Somerset Room is swathed in dusky pink. A giant paper lantern illuminates the Square Dining Room, with silhouetted details based on Petworth’s history, and the Marble Hall has become a snowy woodland, where large foliage mice have made their home amongst the tremendous trees.

In the famous Carved Room, a 3D paper-crafted winter scene, inspired by the town of Petworth, will glow in the central fireplace. A showstopping 15ft-high tree fills the Red Room, and in the Chapel a life-sized paper nativity scene takes centre stage, alongside trees for hanging Christmas wishes.

A fabulous display of fanciful desserts will be waiting in the Historic Kitchens, where eagle-eyed visitors may spot more playful mice hiding amongst the sensational puddings.

Choirs will sing in the courtyard on select weekends, and on special late openings when visitors can experience a magical evening atmosphere, with the lights sparkling extra bright after dark.

Brilliant gold and festooned Christmas trees in the Carved Room at Petworth

There will be a Christmas makers market on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1, featuring stalls lined with high quality artisan gifts including jewellery, homewares, textiles and art. This event is being held in partnership with Petworth Pop Up.

Sarah Gunn, Senior Programming Officer at Petworth House says: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our Christmas Spectacular. The display is bigger than ever, the mischievous mice that were so popular last year have taken centre stage, and there’s so much more to enjoy, from the choirs singing to the intricate paper-crafted installations, and of course the magical evening openings. It promises to be a feast for the senses!”

A Christmas Spectacular at Petworth is open from Saturday, November 30 to Sunday, January 5, 2025, 10:30am-4:30pm, last entry 4pm. Closed 24 and 25 December.

The garden and main car park are open from 10am-5pm. No advanced booking needed, but visitors are required to purchase a ticket to the site to enter, free for National Trust members. For more details visit the Petworth House and Park website.

Photo opportunity in the majestic sleigh in the enchanted winter garden in the Marble Hall at Petworth

A Christmas Spectacular at Petworth House and Park: Saturday, November 30 – Sunday, January 5, 2025

Events this Christmas at Petworth House:

Christmas Makers Market Sat 30 Nov, 10am-6.30pm & Sun 1 Dec, 10am-4pm. Located in the Battery House Studio and Servants QuartersExplore the stalls to find a range of artisan gifts, perfect for Christmas, including handcrafted products, jewellery, homewares, candles, skincare products, textiles, ceramics and art. This event is held in partnership with Petworth Pop Up. Admission to the market is free. Normal admission to Petworth House applies.

Petworth Lates: A Christmas SpectacularExperience the magical festivities at Petworth House when the lights sparkle after dark and listen to a choir singing in the courtyard. Normal admission applies, National Trust members free. Visitors can arrive via Church Lodge reception (by St Mary's Church in Petworth town) or the main visitor car park. The choir will sing at 5pm, the shop and café will be open until 6.30pm and the car park will close at 7pm.

Photo opportunity under the colourful archway in the enchanted winter garden in the Marble Hall at Petworth

Sat 30 Nov, open until 6pm, last entry to the house 5.30pmYou can explore the Christmas Makers Market in the Battery House Studio, full of Christmas gift inspiration, along with Petworth House.

Home to an extraordinary collection of art, this magnificent 17th-century mansion stands as a monument to the evolving taste of one family over 900 years. Rooted in the powerful northern Percy dynasty, their journeys through the Tudor Reformation, the Gunpowder Plot, the Napoleonic Wars and up to the present day are reflected in an astonishing array of treasures that survive at Petworth today.

The palatial state rooms offer an infinity of paintings and sculptures, including major works by van Dyck, Turner, Flaxman and Blake. Separate Servants’ Quarters offer a glimpse of life below stairs, featuring domestic rooms and historic kitchens. The house stands in the grounds of Petworth Park, a landscape park designed by Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown.

Christmas opening times

Petworth House: 10:30am – 4:30pm, last entry 4pm

Fabulous display of festive treats in the Historic Kitchens at Petworth

Pleasure Garden: 10am – 5pm

Petworth Park: 8am – 6pm

Closed 24 & 25 December

For prices visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/petworth