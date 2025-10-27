A Glimpse of heaven: City of Gold comes to Eastbourne
This immersive experience combines poetry and prose narrated by best-selling author, and former Hailsham resident, Adrian Plass with music from Phil Baggaley, Mark Edwards, Neil & Julie Costello, and others, blending folk, acoustic, and ambient styles into a reflective journey. Originally performed around the UK and released as an album in 1997, City of Gold offers a unique narrative on life, faith, and the afterlife.
The event at the Kings Centre, Edison Road, Eastbourne BN23 6PT, includes a supporting set by Iain Archer – former Snow Patrol member, Ivor Novello Award winner and writer for Jake Bugg and James Bay. Iain is celebrated for soulful vocals and powerful live performances. Tickets are available from www.tinyurl.com/cityofgoldlive
“City of Gold is a powerful and moving musical that stirs the soul and lifts the eyes toward heaven. I was deeply honoured to be part of its original presentation and wholeheartedly commend it to all – come expectant! Heaven is not a vague hope but a real home, and this production captures that glorious promise with beauty and truth," said inspirational speaker, minister and author - J.John
“A breath-taking work of art with all the power to heal, comfort and envision," according to Tony Cummings, editor of Cross Rythyms magazine
This live performance includes a world-class cast including: Adrian Plass – the City of Gold narrator; a best-selling author and poet whose wit and insight bring depth and humour to the project; Mark Edwards – pianist, keyboard player, and producer, who has performed with Katie Melua, Aztec Camera, David Essex, and others as well as leading his own jazz and gospel projects; Julie Costello – the emotive vocalist on City of Gold and other albums, who has performed with Kim Wilde, George Michael, and leading Christian artists; Terl Bryant - a renowned drummer and percussionist, who has toured with artists including John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), Barbara Dickson, Peter Gabriel and many others; Phil Baggaley – co-writer of City of Gold; Phil is known for his heartfelt and story-driven music; Dave Clifton – guitarist, singer, producer, and co-writer of City of Gold who blends folk, jazz, and contemporary worship. He has formerly toured with Tanita Tikaram, Julia Fordham, Madness and Paul Heaton; Ian Blythe – co-writer of City of Gold and choir leader for the performance; Rich Butt – singer, songwriter and music producer who has worked with Nile Rodgers, Pharrell, Blur, Take That, Naomi Scott, Barry Manilow and many others. He is also Worship Pastor at Kings Church, Eastbourne; Neil Costello – guitarist and producer who has worked with Andy Fairweather-Low, Keith Emerson, Gloria Gaynor, the James Taylor Quartet, and leading Christian artists Noel Richards & Graham Kendrick; David Fitzgerald – former principal flute and saxophonist for HM Royal Marines Band, later collaborating with Adrian Snell and Graham Kendrick. He co-founded the Celtic-inspired band Iona; Phil Crabbe – drummer for the acclaimed ‘Young Voices’ national school children’s choir; Phil has toured and recorded with artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Salena Jones, Candi Staton and Beverley Knight; Faye Streek - a versatile vocalist, and musical director, best known as the MD and arranger for Hear Our Voice, the Britain’s Got Talent finalist choir representing victims of the Post Office scandal; Mark Prentice – a session bass player for over 30 years, he has played on countless albums and has travelled the world with many different artists and bands; Bruce Pont – sound engineer for the Cheltenham Music Festival, with experience in a variety of live and studio settings.