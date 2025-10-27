A Glimpse of heaven: City of Gold comes to Eastbourne

Step into a world of music and poetry, with a world-class cast, exploring eternity, hope, heaven and the promise of new life. City of Gold comes to Eastbourne on Saturday 8 November at 7.30pm.

This live performance includes a world-class cast including: Adrian Plass – the City of Gold narrator; a best-selling author and poet whose wit and insight bring depth and humour to the project; Mark Edwards – pianist, keyboard player, and producer, who has performed with Katie Melua, Aztec Camera, David Essex, and others as well as leading his own jazz and gospel projects; Julie Costello – the emotive vocalist on City of Gold and other albums, who has performed with Kim Wilde, George Michael, and leading Christian artists; Terl Bryant - a renowned drummer and percussionist, who has toured with artists including John Paul Jones (Led Zeppelin), Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), Barbara Dickson, Peter Gabriel and many others; Phil Baggaley – co-writer of City of Gold; Phil is known for his heartfelt and story-driven music; Dave Clifton – guitarist, singer, producer, and co-writer of City of Gold who blends folk, jazz, and contemporary worship. He has formerly toured with Tanita Tikaram, Julia Fordham, Madness and Paul Heaton; Ian Blythe – co-writer of City of Gold and choir leader for the performance; Rich Butt – singer, songwriter and music producer who has worked with Nile Rodgers, Pharrell, Blur, Take That, Naomi Scott, Barry Manilow and many others. He is also Worship Pastor at Kings Church, Eastbourne; Neil Costello – guitarist and producer who has worked with Andy Fairweather-Low, Keith Emerson, Gloria Gaynor, the James Taylor Quartet, and leading Christian artists Noel Richards & Graham Kendrick; David Fitzgerald – former principal flute and saxophonist for HM Royal Marines Band, later collaborating with Adrian Snell and Graham Kendrick. He co-founded the Celtic-inspired band Iona; Phil Crabbe – drummer for the acclaimed ‘Young Voices’ national school children’s choir; Phil has toured and recorded with artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Salena Jones, Candi Staton and Beverley Knight; Faye Streek - a versatile vocalist, and musical director, best known as the MD and arranger for Hear Our Voice, the Britain’s Got Talent finalist choir representing victims of the Post Office scandal; Mark Prentice – a session bass player for over 30 years, he has played on countless albums and has travelled the world with many different artists and bands; Bruce Pont – sound engineer for the Cheltenham Music Festival, with experience in a variety of live and studio settings.