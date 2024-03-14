A good time had at Bridge Farm Roman Settlement?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But the archaeologists are beginning to think that at least some of the occupants were having a fairly good time back in the 2nd and 3rd century AD as they keep finding fine-ware beakers and flasks. Many of the beakers are of a bulbous shape with a black colour-coated surface probably produced at the Nene Valley potteries in Cambridgeshire. The current trench has also unexpectedly produced a few virtually complete vessels, including a globular flask; not bad after being in the ground for 1800 years.

Sherds of decorated Samian are always of interest as frequently having designs showing animal and human activity. A large bowl sherd showed a big cat leaping of a boar which in turn leapt over a prostrate man. Another sherd that elicited extra scrutiny was initially taken as possibly depicting gladiators in close combat but when cleaned it revealed a male and female in a more intimate embrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the occupants also appear to have taken some care of their appearance with bronze brooches, rings, and cosmetic aids such as tweezers and scoops, as well as bronze and bone hair pins. The rings are now devoid of their carved gemstones (intaglios) but last year a green glass intaglio with an incised military design was found at the base of a pit.

Excavating cattle madibles

The artefacts confirm activity from the mid-1st to the late-4th centuries, virtually the entire period of the Roman occupation of Britain. The settlement appears to have been located purposefully close to the River Ouse at the junction of roads to Chichester, Pevensey and London, making it ideal as a transport hub (mutatio). Does the quantity of beakers and flasks suggest refreshment for parched travellers, possibly passing the time playing board games using the jet counters also found on the site? The main area of the site was provided with double ditch defences enclosing 2.4ha in the late 2nd century suggesting that it supported an official function of potentially strategic importance. This may well have been linked to the supply of iron from the production sites of the Western Weald and agricultural produce from the surrounding farmsteads and villa estates, for distribution by road and/or river.

The team are delighted to have been recently approached by Worthing Museum who will be hosting an exhibition about the Bridge Farm excavations in a dedicated gallery featuring displays of selected finds from the last 14 years investigations plus general informative panels. It will open on the 21st September, later this year and run to the 12th January 2025.

But before then, despite a winter of flooding, the Culver Archaeological Project are confident that they will be back on site for further excavation of the Roman settlement at Bridge Farm this summer. The dig season will last for 6 weeks from Monday 27th May to Friday 5th July and as always volunteers are welcome subject to a modest dig fee. They also run a four-week undergraduate level training course and offer a campsite and facilities for those wanting to stay-over. Full details are available on the project website: www.culverproject.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad