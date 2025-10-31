A hidden Christmas dining show arrives in Hastings Old Town

By jaie musgrove
Contributor
Published 31st Oct 2025, 10:43 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 10:48 GMT
New immersive Christmas dining show opens 20 Nov in Hastings — tickets £50
New immersive Christmas dining show opens 20 Nov in Hastings — tickets £50
“Not a restaurant. Not a theatre. Something in between — a story you can taste.”

Beginning Thursday 20 November, the cobbled streets of Hastings Old Town will hide a new secret — The Fisherman’s Secret, an immersive dining and storytelling experience inside a candlelit coastal tavern.

Guests step into a cinematic world where the sea, the story, and the supper come alive together. Blending festive dining with performance, sound, and atmospheric visuals, each evening becomes a voyage between myth and Christmas magic.

Running from 20 November through New Year’s Eve, the season features the Coastal Christmas Party Feast alongside special tribute nights (Dirty Dancing weekend, crooner & swing, Take That, Bublé, West End Jerseys, Whitney Houston) and an ABBA New Year’s Eve celebration.

Join the voyage now.placeholder image
Join the voyage now.

Each night includes:

  • A three-course festive feast served by lantern light
  • Live performance and cinematic moments telling the legend of the lost fisherman
  • Cocktails, music, and storytelling in an intimate hidden venue

Key Info

Dates: Thu–Sat across 20 Nov – 31 Dec

Venue: The Fisherman’s Secret, Ice House, Rock-a-Nore road, Hastings Old Town (TN34 3DW)

Tickets: £50 per person (includes 3-course dinner and show)

Book: www.TN343DW.co.uk

Press/Groups: [email protected]

