A hidden Christmas dining show arrives in Hastings Old Town
Beginning Thursday 20 November, the cobbled streets of Hastings Old Town will hide a new secret — The Fisherman’s Secret, an immersive dining and storytelling experience inside a candlelit coastal tavern.
Guests step into a cinematic world where the sea, the story, and the supper come alive together. Blending festive dining with performance, sound, and atmospheric visuals, each evening becomes a voyage between myth and Christmas magic.
Running from 20 November through New Year’s Eve, the season features the Coastal Christmas Party Feast alongside special tribute nights (Dirty Dancing weekend, crooner & swing, Take That, Bublé, West End Jerseys, Whitney Houston) and an ABBA New Year’s Eve celebration.
Each night includes:
- A three-course festive feast served by lantern light
- Live performance and cinematic moments telling the legend of the lost fisherman
- Cocktails, music, and storytelling in an intimate hidden venue
Key Info
Dates: Thu–Sat across 20 Nov – 31 Dec
Venue: The Fisherman’s Secret, Ice House, Rock-a-Nore road, Hastings Old Town (TN34 3DW)
Tickets: £50 per person (includes 3-course dinner and show)
Book: www.TN343DW.co.uk
Press/Groups: [email protected]