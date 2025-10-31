A hidden Christmas dining show arrives in Hastings Old Town

New immersive Christmas dining show opens 20 Nov in Hastings — tickets £50

“Not a restaurant. Not a theatre. Something in between — a story you can taste.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beginning Thursday 20 November, the cobbled streets of Hastings Old Town will hide a new secret — The Fisherman’s Secret, an immersive dining and storytelling experience inside a candlelit coastal tavern.

Guests step into a cinematic world where the sea, the story, and the supper come alive together. Blending festive dining with performance, sound, and atmospheric visuals, each evening becomes a voyage between myth and Christmas magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from 20 November through New Year’s Eve, the season features the Coastal Christmas Party Feast alongside special tribute nights (Dirty Dancing weekend, crooner & swing, Take That, Bublé, West End Jerseys, Whitney Houston) and an ABBA New Year’s Eve celebration.

Join the voyage now.

Each night includes:

A three-course festive feast served by lantern light

Live performance and cinematic moments telling the legend of the lost fisherman

Cocktails, music, and storytelling in an intimate hidden venue

Key Info

Dates: Thu–Sat across 20 Nov – 31 Dec

Venue: The Fisherman’s Secret, Ice House, Rock-a-Nore road, Hastings Old Town (TN34 3DW)

Tickets: £50 per person (includes 3-course dinner and show)

Book: www.TN343DW.co.uk