A Maestro in the making!
So here we all were in the glorious setting of St Mary’s, eagerly awaiting a new Maestro at the podium! Luca arrived, introduced his orchestra – mainly composed of equally young and talented fellow RCM students with a sprinkling of local musicians – and we were off! First up was a charming Flute Concerto by Carl Stamitz. This took us straight back to the Classical courts of Germany, with wealthy patrons attracting the best musicians of the day, expecting both technical virtuosity from their players and excitement and variety from their court composers! Here flautist Anna Walker displayed nimble technical dexterity in the lively outer movements, coupled with a warm and luxuriant tone in the Andante, and Luca kept a light but firm touch on the ensemble, ensuring excellent balance and support for the soloist.
Next we had two of Haydn’s earliest symphonies, Nos. 6 & 8, composed when he was only 29, and aimed very specifically at impressing both Prince Anton – his putative patron – and the musicians he would be working with at the Esterhazy court. Flautist Anna, after acknowledging her warm applause, went straight back into the ensemble, to join the single woodwind/horn line-up, and they all - together with the 7 string players and harpsichordist David Hansell – geared up for what was to be a whirlwind succession of lively allegros, beautifully melodic andantes, dance-like minuets with delightful trios, and flat-out finales! All movements contained highly soloistic passages, with each instrumentalist showing their individual virtuosity just as they would have to do in Haydn’s day, in order to earn their extra pay!
Leader Maria Noskova demonstrated both technical expertise of an extremely high order and a beautiful tone in her numerous solo passages, and I look forward greatly to hearing her perform a Mozart concerto in the CCO’s Autumn concert! But in this small group there was no hiding-place for lazy players, and the energy and commitment under Luca’s baton was palpable. Particularly beautiful solos from Maria and cellist Catherine Cotter in the slow movements, and delightful trio solos from bassoon and double-bass (No. 6), and lower strings (No. 8) were amongst the highlights; and the final presto with its scalic passages tossed from instrument to instrument with dizzying speed certainly fulfilled its title of La tempesta!
These symphonies showed clearly a young Haydn’s zest and imagination, and the players equally clearly revelled in the challenges set by their demanding parts. They also showed clearly that they had total faith in their young conductor, who has vision, ability and maturity beyond his years. Bravo to the Causeway Chamber Orchestra and an especial bravo to Luca J. Imperiale – a most impressive conducting debut – a Maestro in the making!
Reviewed by Jane Thomas 22.06.24
