A magic night of nostalgia at the Dome, Brighton

The amazing songbook of Rodgers and Hammerstein was brought to life brilliantly by John Wilson and the fine Sinfonia of London orchestra at the Dome, Brighton.

For the romantics in the appreciative audience the wonderful melodies of songs like “Some Enchanted Evening” could not be resisted.

The charm of songs such as “If I Loved You” “Getting to Know You” and “Younger than Springtime” proved irresistible and “I Could Have Danced All Night” won a huge round of applause.

Wilson had three excellent soloists is Louise Dearman, Nathaniel Hackmann and Scarlett Strallen. They all superbly brought out the nuances of the songs, from heartbreak, to joy and even a little dark humour, as in the mischievous Rogers tune “To Keep My Love Alive” , with mischievous lyrics by Lorenz Hart.

The musicians were given their own spots to show off their talent and some of the arrangements were refreshingly jazzy.

“I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair” was one of the liveliest tunes and the hope enshrined in the gorgeous “Hello Young Lovers” shone through.

One plus from the singers was their clarity of diction, which meant people could hear the terrific lyrics clearly. This was helped greatly by Wilson carefully balancing the power of the orchestra.

A standing ovation after an encore showed just what the audience thought of this beautiful show.

PHIL DENNETT