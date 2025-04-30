A-May-zing savings: Kids go half-price at Drusillas Park every May weekend and half-term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex attraction Drusillas has launched a magical May offer: where kids go for half-price when you book in advance – valid for visits every May weekend (including bank holiday Monday 5th May) and throughout May half-term – zooper!

The special offer also includes the Park’s next exciting Centenary Saturday event on Saturday 17th May; where visitors can enjoy a vintage car show, entertainment from a nostalgic brass band, special keeper talks, cream teas and much more - to help celebrate the historic attraction’s 100th birthday!

Children will also love spotting all the tiny babes born in the zoo’s recent monkey baby boom, including adorable Sulawesi crested macaque babe: Elsie, cute colobus infant: Enzo, and a sweet little silvery marmoset baby – born in January and March this year.

No need for a discount code, simply choose the Kids Half-Price tickets when you book at least one full price adult ticket online and enjoy an unforgettable day out for half the price. But don’t delay, because this is a strictly limited offer, with a maximum number of offer tickets available each day – so visitors should book early to avoid missing out - once the tickets are gone, they’re gone!

Baby colobus monkey at Drusillas Park

The offer is valid on May weekends, May early bank holiday (5th May), and May half-term (24th May - 2nd June) visits, and only available on advance, online tickets, purchased by midnight the day before visiting. It’s the ideal way to enjoy the sunnier weather and kick off the summer that saves you £££s. Full details here: https://www.drusillas.co.uk/half-price-half-term-may

The zoo’s two animal walkthrough enclosures will be open – where you can get up close with the sweet sloths, curious lemurs, and mischievous monkeys. Head to Lori Landing to feed the lovely lorikeets (try and spot the baby chicks they’ve recently welcomed!). And don't forget to waddle along to the penguin pool and watch the keeper feeding talks which run twice a day.

However, animals are only half the fun – go wild in huge adventure playgrounds, including Go Bananas!, a dedicated under 5s area, or take cover and grab a coffee during any weather blips in Amazon Adventure indoor soft play. Once little monkeys are done swinging, jumping and climbing they can get lost in the adventure maze, meet dinosaurs in Jurassic Jungle, and rack up some high scores in the free gaming arcade!

Drusillas also boasts seven fantastic rides - get your family-friendly thrills with unlimited rides on the Flying Cheetahs, the Hippopotabus, Safari Express Train, Jungle Jeeps, Amazon Skyrise, and Toucan Twister and finish your adventure with a magical ride on The Rainforest Carousel. Don't worry, if you can't choose your favourite animal to ride... keep coming back and take them all for a spin!

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open from 10am each day. For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk