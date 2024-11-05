A Medieval Christmas at Bodiam Castle

By Alex Tarling
Published 5th Nov 2024
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 15:44 BST
The castle will be decorated with natural foliage and greenery for a medieval-style Christmas. Find out about the lavish feasts and celebrations that were a hallmark of a medieval Christmas.

Families can get stuck into medieval feast-inspired games and activities on the ‘Merry Medieval Christmas’ trail (£3 per trail with prize. Suitable clothing for outdoors advised).

Settle into the cosy, grotto-style tower room for enchanting candle lit tales of dragons, knights and castles on select weekends in December (free with admission).

After a crisp Christmassy walk, warm up with a hot chocolate with lashings of cream and tasty seasonal treats in the tea-room.

Father Christmas at Bodiam Castleplaceholder image
Christmas wreath making workshop: join award-winning floristry teacher Hilary at Bodiam Castle to learn how to make a beautiful festive wreath for your home. (2 Dec & 3 Dec, £45pp, 2hr sessions, pre-book via website)

