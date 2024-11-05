A Medieval Christmas at Bodiam Castle
Families can get stuck into medieval feast-inspired games and activities on the ‘Merry Medieval Christmas’ trail (£3 per trail with prize. Suitable clothing for outdoors advised).
Settle into the cosy, grotto-style tower room for enchanting candle lit tales of dragons, knights and castles on select weekends in December (free with admission).
After a crisp Christmassy walk, warm up with a hot chocolate with lashings of cream and tasty seasonal treats in the tea-room.
Christmas wreath making workshop: join award-winning floristry teacher Hilary at Bodiam Castle to learn how to make a beautiful festive wreath for your home. (2 Dec & 3 Dec, £45pp, 2hr sessions, pre-book via website)