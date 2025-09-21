Lavant Players presents a Murder Mystery: Who killed the Vet? Come join us in the countryside in Sandy Bottom, Sparrowdale, where a Celebrity Vet presenter from the TV show 'Crooked Stile Veterinary Practice' has been MURDERED!! Put your detective skills to the test to discover how and who dun it, while enjoying an evening meal, with a drink or two from the bar available!

Lavant Players would like to invite you to join us for a thrilling evening investigating who and how the vet was killed. Put your detective hats on to figure out 'who dun it' with prizes to be won!

During the performance there will be an evening meal provided, with drinks available to purchases from the bar througout the performance.

Don't miss out! Tickets are on sale now via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lavantplayers