Music Box Wealden is developing a model which makes it easier to bring together classical musicians and concertgoers in their own communities.

We’re looking to make a contribution to the musical health of our community and help to make sure that this vital part of our culture is still alive and well for future generations to enjoy.

We are inviting you to a Musical Picnic at Pevensey Castle - bring your own picnic to enjoy in the picturesque surroundings of Pevensey Castle, with medieval music from early instrument group Faronel, songs for voice and harp and trumpet music – including a fanfare from the battlements!

When English Heritage asked Music Box if we were interested in hosting a concert at Pevensey Castle, we had to think hard about how to use this unique space as creatively as possible. The castle grounds are glorious, but there’s no large covered space for a performance – so we came up with the idea of a Musical Picnic.

A picnic at Pevensey.

Bring your own picnic or buy drinks and light refreshments from the castle café. Explore the castle’s grounds and its rich history and enjoy three short concerts in the East Tower, the Second World War Room and the dungeon.

Hear music from the Middle Ages with Ensemble Faronel, harpist Fiona Hosford with singer Rosie Page and trumpeter Marcus Plant. A trumpet call from the battlements will herald the beginning of each recital.

Music Box Wealden is the brainchild of local pianist William Hancox. After many years performing, recording and teaching throughout the UK and around the world, he became convinced of the importance of developing a model which makes it easier to bring together musicians and concertgoers in their own communities.

Localism and sustainability are central to the Music Box vision. We provide a varied programme of classical music to all kinds of venues across the area, with many performers drawn from the wide pool of talented professional musicians who live locally.

At a time when travelling impacts both the planet and your pocket, it makes sense to bring music into the heart of communities as part of the shift towards strong, circular local economies. Cut your culture miles with Music Box.

Tickets to all our concerts can be booked on the Music Box Wealden website. But we also offer a membership scheme which is an integral part of the Music Box concept.

In exchange for their monthly subscription, Music Box members are entitled to free access to our entire programme and will also have priority booking rights. Most importantly, they will become part of a growing community which actively supports its own music and musicians and encourages the development of young artists. All Music Box Wealden concerts are free to under 18s.

Music is such an essential part of being human that seeing it as a commodity and audiences as consumers doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. We seek to create a community which serves the needs of listeners, learners and performers alike.

If classical music is to retain its vitality, we need to break down barriers, both real and perceived – so rather than happening in huge halls with distant performers, Music Box concerts will be held in smaller local venues where you can see and hear the music making at close quarters and meet and chat to the artists.

After the restrictions of the pandemic, there is a ready audience for live music once again. Performers of all kinds have had a tough time – we hope to help them get back to work in their own back yard.

Subscription schemes for a wide range of goods and services are becoming more and more familiar. Travel costs and the rising tide of localism make quality music closer to home a more and more attractive prospect. All in all, we believe that the time is ripe for a project of this kind.

