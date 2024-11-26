A Narnia Christmas at Nymans House and Gardens

National Trust Nymans house and garden, near Haywards Heath, has opened its doors to Christmas visitors. Transforming the historic house into the enchanting world of C.S. Lewis’s ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ where the magic of the festive season meets the timeless charm of this classic tale.

A Narnia Christmas at Nymans

Walk beneath an archway made of books into the wardrobe and out the other side into a frost dipped, icy woodland. Peek into Mr Tumnus’ parlour, see inside the Beaver’s Cottage, then climb the stairs to the gallery, which has been turned into the land of the Snow Queen. Pose for Christmas photos in the Snow Queen’s sleigh, then sit on the thrones at Cair Paravel.

The Enchanting World of Narnia at Nymans

An interactive trail built by TIN SHED scenery will take you around the garden, festively lit and decorated with Christmas trees. Follow the trail of robins, icicles and presents to find Aslan, train to be a knight and find Father Christmas’ sleigh. The trail is free and part of normal admission.

Jonathan Milton, Nymans Experiences Manager says: ‘We're looking forward to inviting visitors to travel through the wardrobe into a Narnia themed Christmas experience throughout the garden and house at Nymans this year. We've recreated scenes from classic book ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ which everyone is sure to enjoy’.

You can experience a Narnia Christmas at Nymans from Saturday 23 November 2024 until Sunday 5 January 2025 between 10am and 4pm (house open 11am – 3.30pm with last admission at 3pm). Normal admission applies.

To plan your day at Nymans visit: Nymans | West Sussex | National Trust