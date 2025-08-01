A newly re-designed lush rainforest/jungle garden in Arundel open for the National Garden Scheme this weekend.

With record donations in 2024 the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. Our funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with Community Gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

The garden at D & S Haus

A very recently re-designed garden lush rainforest/jungle garden. Both front and rear gardens contain a mass of palms, bananas, bamboos and all manner of spiky and large luxuriant foliage. Normal rules are not followed, as the clashes of colour, shape and texture have driven its design. Surreal sculptures and some new features to delight.

D & S Haus 41 Torton Hill Road Arundel, West Sussex BN18 9HF is open for the National Garden Scheme Saturday 2nd August and Sunday 3rd August 12pm – 5pm. Admission £6 children free. Home-made teas. Book online or pay on the day. Refreshments in aid of Keep Me Breathing

NB Occasionally Garden openings have to be cancelled. Always check on the NGS website beforehand.

