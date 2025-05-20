A night of Eric Clapton Music in The Hawth Studio with Damo & The Dominos

Damo and the Dominos are not just a tribute band; they celebrate the musical legacy of a rock legend and they come to The Hawth Studio on Saturday, June 7, 7.45pm.

Damo and the Dominos draw on songs across Clapton's illustrious career, from his early days with Cream and of course, Derek and the Dominos, with particular inspiration from the late 80s and early 90s albums August, Journeyman, 24 Nights and Unplugged. They play the classic hits Wonderful Tonight, Cocaine, White Room, I Shot The Sheriff, Tears In Heaven and Crossroads, as well as songs like Bell Bottom Blues and of course Layla from the famous Derek & the Dominos album.

Their performances are not trying to be a facsimile of Clapton's records, but are inspired by his live performances of so many of everyone's favourite songs with electrifying solos and intimate performances of some of Clapton’s unplugged hits.

“We can’t wait to play The Hawth, and enjoy, what will be a home crowd show, celebrating the amazing music of one of Rock’s greatest guitarists, Eric Clapton. We will play our hearts out and put everything into making it a special night for all the Clapton fans out there!”

Experience Damo and the Dominos as they capture the experience of a live Eric Clapton show.

Tickets priced £19.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).