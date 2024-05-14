'A Night of Hip Hop Theatre' at Worthing's Connaught

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next week Just Us Dance Theatre’s Hip Hop Apprenticeship company heads to Worthing. A Night of Hip Hop Theatre will showcase extraordinary talents through new pieces developed by guest choreographers.

Led by Just Us Dance artistic director Joseph Toonga, A Night of Hip Hop Theatre will be performed by dancers from the Hip Hop Apprenticeship Company. It is the only the paid Hip Hop apprenticeship scheme, and provides a supported route into the professional performance sector, specifically for black and ethnic minority dancers.

Guest choreographers include Krump specialist, Bruno Duarte; Dance Battle afficionado, Kloé Dean; and Simeon Campbell, reknowned dancer and teacher. You can find out more about the choreographers here.

We heard from the Just Us Dance Theatre team and found out more about what to expect from the show.

A Night of Hip Hop Theatre

Q&A with Just Us Dance Theatre

How are you feeling about your upcoming show in Worthing?

Just Us Dance Theatre are really excited to bring our Hip Hop show to Worthing - we have been to Ipswich, Nottingham and London so far and excited to see a new audience in Worthing.

What can audiences expect from A Night of Hip hop Theatre - without giving too much away?

They can expect amazing dancers and four incredible works by talented Hip Hop choreographers - it's an evening full of energy and talent.

The event showcases up and coming performers from Just Us Dance, what can you tell us about the Hip Hop Dance Apprenticeship programme?

The Just Us Apprenticeship programme is the UK's first and only paid Hip Hop apprenticeship programme. The programme is aimed at young performers aged between 18 and 25 years. It provides 12 weeks of training and upskilling, rooted in Hip Hop styles, as well as sessions on safeguarding, wellbeing and how to manage finances as a freelance artist. They also create work with leading Hip Hop choreographers, for the programme which then tours around the UK.

What have you enjoyed most in putting this piece together?

The different energies in the space and the collaborative way of working.

What do you hope audiences will take away from this show?

An interest in Hip Hop, an appreciation of the young talent, and that they have had a fantastic evening!