A night of live music for local charity: Blue Dakota at The Factory Live Worthing
From 7pm onwards, audiences can expect a vibrant mix of country, rock, and pop music that promises to get everyone singing along. Whether you’re a devoted live-music enthusiast or simply looking for a night out in aid of a good cause, this event is set to be one of Worthing’s musical highlights of the season.
Adding to the excitement, there will also be a raffle, giving you the chance to win prizes while contributing to a great community initiative.
Money raised on the night will go towards West Sussex Mind, a local independent charity that offers vital support to individuals in West Sussex in need of mental health support.
What a perfect night out for Christmas with friends, family or your work colleagues.
Early bird tickets have already sold out, so make sure you grab your tickets now before they sell out!
Event Details
Venue: The Factory Live Worthing, Unit 9A Ivy Arch Road, Worthing BN14 8BX
Date: Thursday, 11 December
Doors Open: 7:00 PM
Get your tickets here: West Sussex Mind: Blue Dakota & Guests Tickets | Thursday 11 December 2025 at 19:45