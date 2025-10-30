A night of live music for local charity: Blue Dakota at The Factory Live Worthing

A night with Blue Dakota Poster

Are you looking for an evening filled with incredible live music, a welcoming atmosphere, and a strong sense of community, all while supporting local talent? Look no further than The Factory Live Worthing this Thursday, 11 December, where Blue Dakota and special guests will take the stage for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

From 7pm onwards, audiences can expect a vibrant mix of country, rock, and pop music that promises to get everyone singing along. Whether you’re a devoted live-music enthusiast or simply looking for a night out in aid of a good cause, this event is set to be one of Worthing’s musical highlights of the season.

Adding to the excitement, there will also be a raffle, giving you the chance to win prizes while contributing to a great community initiative.

Money raised on the night will go towards West Sussex Mind, a local independent charity that offers vital support to individuals in West Sussex in need of mental health support.

What a perfect night out for Christmas with friends, family or your work colleagues.

Early bird tickets have already sold out, so make sure you grab your tickets now before they sell out!

Event Details

Venue: The Factory Live Worthing, Unit 9A Ivy Arch Road, Worthing BN14 8BX

Date: Thursday, 11 December

Doors Open: 7:00 PM