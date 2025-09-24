A night of live music for mental health: Blue Dakota and guests at The Factory Live, Worthing
The evening, billed as “A Night with Blue Dakota & Guests”, will run from 7pm to 11pm and promises an eclectic mix of live performances. Known for their unique spin on popular hits spanning country, rock and pop, Blue Dakota are set to headline the night, with special guests from local acoustic artists and a magician.
As well as great music, the event will feature fundraising activities, including a raffle, with all proceeds going directly to West Sussex Mind. The local mental health charity provides vital support services across the county, helping people build resilience, find community connections, and access the advice they need.
Courtney Everett, Community Fundraising Lead for West Sussex Mind said “We’re thrilled to be hosting this event in aid of West Sussex Mind, it’s a chance not only to enjoy a fantastic evening of live music, but also to come together as a community to support mental health.”
Tickets are available now via West Sussex Mind | A night with Blue Dakota, with limited early bird tickets left, it is expected to be a memorable night out.
Date: Thursday 2 October 2025
Time: 7pm – 11pm
Venue: The Factory Live, 9A Ivy Arch Road, Worthing BN14 8BX
Tickets: Available at seetickets.com