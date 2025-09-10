A night of toe-tapping nostalgia at The Hawth

Now seen by over 350,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV, Europe’s No.1 multi-award-winning show The Legends of American Country, this hit country show returns to The Hawth Crawley on Wednesday 29 October, for another fantastic night of toe-tapping Country nostalgia!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upcoming tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, The Chicks and the new kid on the block, Luke Combs with countless other well-known sing-along hit songs in this must-see musical extravaganza.

The show also features three superb singers who are all accompanied by a fantastic live band of musicians. Watch that real, authentic Tennessee sound coupled with an authentic stage set and state-of-the-art production that is guaranteed to transport you all the way, hand clapping and toe-tapping, to Nashville and back in one night.

One thing is for sure, if it’s Country music you like then this is the only show in town!

Tickets priced £30 are available from hawth.co.uk.