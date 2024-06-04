A Night to Remember: Singer Olly Hite and friends support The Mary How Trust at Felpham Sailing Club
This special event, aimed at supporting The Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention, promises to be an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment.
Olly Hite, often referred to as the South Coast Troubadour, has been enchanting audiences in LA, Hollywood, and the UK with his distinctive sound that harkens back to the early 70s songwriter era. His unique musical style and emotive performances have won him acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic.
This event holds special significance as Olly dedicates his performance to The Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention. This Sussex-based charity provides 'pay what you can afford' health screenings, aiming to detect cancer and other life-threatening diseases at their earliest, most treatable stages.
The Sussex charity is entirely reliant on donations and receives no NHS funding.
Olly's commitment to the cause is clear: "If I help one person get an early diagnosis, then it's worth every single song I sing! Early detection saves lives'
In addition to Olly's performance, the evening will feature special guest appearances by the hugely talented Willow Rose-Hite and Michael Noyce.
Their contributions will add to the evening's magic, making it an event filled with exceptional talent and heartfelt music.
Don't miss this chance to enjoy an evening of outstanding music while supporting this incredible Sussex based Charity.
Jamie Clark, Head of Fundraising, Events and Marketing for the charity added 'This promises to be a sellout night to remember, We are hugely grateful to Olly, Willow, Michael and indeed Felpham Sailing Club for giving their time and space to support us.
“Early detection is saving more lives than ever and the funds raised at this event will be a huge help in the war against Cancer and other life threatening diseases'