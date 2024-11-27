A rare chance to hear Bach's Christmas Masterpiece in Eastbourne

By Marione Ponting
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:22 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 08:20 BST

Bach's wonderful Christmas Oratorio will be performed at 7:30pm on Saturday, December 7 at All Saints Church, Grange Road, Eastbourne by Hailsham Choral Society.

Hailsham Choral will be joined by four exciting professional soloists, Jennifer Witton soprano, Rebecca Hughes alto, Ben Hancox-Lachman tenor and Andrew Rupp baritone, as well as an orchestra playing on authentic period instruments.

This festive masterpiece tells the Christmas story in rousing choruses, beautiful chorales and arias. The programme also includes Corellis Christmas Concerto for strings.

Tickets are £18 for adults in advance and £20 on the door, whilst under 18s are free.

Performed at 7:30pm in All Saints Church, EastbournePerformed at 7:30pm in All Saints Church, Eastbourne
They are available from wegottickets.com, Eastbourne Tourist Office, Haywards Carpets Hailsham and on the door.

A retiring collection will be made in aid of Children with Cancer Fund.

For further information visit hailshamchoral.org

