A rock-solid day out: Sussex Mineral, Crystal & Fossil Show returns this November

Last year’s show drew record-breaking numbers, reflecting the surging interest in crystals, fossils, and natural treasures. Whether it’s the captivating shimmer of quartz, the mystery of million-year-old fossils, or the therapeutic allure of crystals, more people than ever are discovering the joy of collecting and learning about the natural world.

What makes the Sussex Mineral, Crystal & Fossil Show truly special, however, is its unique blend of education, entertainment, and interactivity. Unlike many mineral fairs, this event goes far beyond being just a marketplace. Yes, there will be over 40 specialist exhibitors offering a dazzling array of minerals, crystals, fossils, gemstones, jewellery, and unique giftware—but that’s just the beginning.

Visitors can expect a full day of experiences:

Hands-on activities for children, including a treasure hunt, UV mineral darkroom, and a tombola with exciting prizes.

Engaging displays that showcase rare and fascinating specimens from around the world.

Informative talks from experts and enthusiasts, offering insights into geology and collecting.

Charity presence from The Congo Children Trust, selling beautiful handcrafted gifts and raising money to support street children in the Democratic Republic of Congo—just in time for Christmas.

The show is also incredibly affordable, with tickets priced at just £3 for adults and £1 for children, making it a perfect low-cost day out.

Whether you're a lifelong collector, a curious newcomer, or simply looking for an engaging and educational day with the family, the Sussex Mineral, Crystal & Fossil Show offers something for everyone. With a mix of discovery, shopping, and learning, this event continues to inspire all ages—and proves why, after more than three decades, it’s still going strong.

Doors open at 10am. Come and discover the wonders beneath your feet!

Check out the show guide here https://www.smls.online/

