A small step into the kingdom of fungi with Anna Allum from RSPB Pulborough Brooks

Did any of you have marmite on toast for breakfast? Do you enjoy an occasional pint of beer? Ever taken penicillin? If you’ve said yes to any (or all) of those questions you need to say ‘thank you’ to fungi!

We interact with fungi all the time – sometimes it is beneficial (marmite – I’m a lover) and other times not (let’s say athlete’s foot). Our relationship with this fascinating stuff can be traced back thousands of years; the skeleton of a Neanderthal, dated from 50,000 years ago, was found with a dental abscess and there was evidence of them eating a type of penicillin-producing fungus. In 1928 penicillin was officially discovered by Alexander Fleming. Since then, medicines derived from fungi have been used in organ transplants, cholesterol-lowering statins and researched as cancer treatments.

As an ecologist I was always aware of its importance in ecosystems for recycling nutrients, but I hadn’t realised the sheer extent of its influence – it’s now thought that 90% of plants, including many of our food crops, depend on associations with fungi. Many fungi use mycelial networks (a bit like a giant root system) in a symbiotic relationship with plants. Plants manufacture energy-rich carbon compounds by photosynthesis and swap them with their fungal partners in exchange for mineral nutrients from the soil.

So, fungi is important stuff, but it can be beautiful too – the Ballerina Waxcap looks like a pink tutu, and the Porcelain Fungus is delicate and translucent. One of my favourite things about fungi are the common names, some of which sound as though they could have been insults in Shakespearean plays – try ‘You Dung Roundhead, you Scurfy Twiglet, you Warty Cavalier!’

Throughout October we’ll be running our fungi trail at RSPB Pulborough Brooks where I’ll be spotting, identifying and labelling the fungi as it appears.