A space for baby loss remembrance is going to be made at St Pancras Church, Chichester, next week

As part of upcoming Baby Loss Awareness Week (BLAW), which occurs from 9th to 15th October, Pregnancy Options Centre are offering a reflective space for remembrance for anyone who has lost a baby at any stage during pregnancy or shortly after birth.

The space will be available throughout the week at St Pancras church, Eastgate Square, Chichester. The church will be open daily, Monday to Saturday from 1pm – 4pm for the designated event.

Pregnancy Options Centre provides free, non-judgemental help and support to anyone struggling after a termination or pregnancy loss. They are inviting visitors to the church as a safe space to remember and mark their loss with pink, blue and neutral coloured ribbons, messages, prayers, and tealights to take home for the wave of light ceremony on 15th October at 7pm. There will also be information on other local organisations that support bereaved families around pregnancy and baby loss.

Emily Castledine, the Counselling Lead for Options Chichester says “We hope that this event will continue to bring the topic of pregnancy and baby loss to people’s attention and provide those affected with an opportunity to share their experiences and have time to reflect. At Options, we recognise that loss can be complicated and that every loss is significant and individual. At Options we offer a range of free support services to those who have experienced any kind of pregnancy loss, including a termination.”

Flyer for Reflect and Remember event

Baby Loss Awareness Week, now in its 21st year, provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss; the importance that bereavement support plays in the ongoing bereavement journey; and of the vital work that is needed to improve pregnancy outcomes.

Baby Loss Awareness Week is recognised across the world and culminates with the “Wave of Light” on 15th October. This is a special time when people across the world light a candle at 7pm local time and leave it burning as a remembrance.