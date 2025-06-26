A spotlight on Sussex artist Sarah Money’s new paintings and sculptures

Serene landscapes, still lifes of flowers and figure sculptures feature in Sarah Money's forthcoming solo show at Star Brewery Gallery, Lewes, 5-13 July 2025

Following an outstanding solo exhibition last summer at The Star Brewery Gallery in Lewes, Sussex artist Sarah Money returns for a presentation of her latest paintings and sculptures. The exhibition will feature 16 new works, including a series of large-scale, emotive natural landscape paintings, vibrant still life compositions and stone-fired ceramic figure sculptures.

Sarah Money is a multidisciplinary artist working both in painting and ceramic sculpture. Her former background in physical theatre and dance is evident in her expressive use of various mediums to explore intuition, rhythm and movement. This last year has been one of transition for the artist, who has moved house along with her two separate studio spaces, one for painting and one for sculpture, in tow. This fresh series of works demonstrate Money's deep commitment to her practice and style, and a progress in subject matter and technique.

“After a highly enjoyable and successful exhibition at the Star Brewery last year, I am excited to be returning to this special gallery space once again. My paintings and sculptures continue to centre around movement, texture and colour, and reflect the personal journey I have been on this year.” Sarah Money

Sarah Money, Fallen Flowers, 2024, oil and pastel on baord. Copyright Sarah Money

Following frequent trips in the last year to the wild landscape of Dartmoor National Park, and classes at her local community art studios The Paddock in Lewes, Money’s work is informed by regular outdoor sketching and clay modelling. Referencing former observations of natural landscapes and the human form, Sarah Money works instinctively over many revisits and iterations of ideas to arrive at her finished compositions.

Money’s figure sculptures depict gentle postures: a mother cradling her children, an angel, a woman curled up in sleep, but are conversely hardwearing and heavy in texture, suited perfectly to outside spaces. After the first fire, Money then stone-fires the models (at a higher temperature) using craft-crank clay, giving the pieces a characteristically weathered look. The sculptures' calming aqua and earthy tones compliment a similar palette in Money’s expansive paintings, which act as scenic backdrops to the figures.

'Sarah Money: An Exhibition of Paintings and Sculptures' opens at Star Brewery Gallery in Lewes, East Sussex, 5-13 July 2025 and is free to visit. Star Brewery Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 11am-4pm.

See more of Sarah Money's work at http://sarahmoneyartist.co.uk/