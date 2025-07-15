A stunning tribute to the legendary Whitney Houston at Eastbourne's Royal Hippodrome

EJB promotions presents I’m Every Whitney, a spectacular tribute to the late, great Whitney Houston, in Eastbourne this August, performed by the talented Kieshia Chun with her fantastic ‘Million Dollar Band’.

Multi-award-winning American singer and actress Whitney Houston is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with a huge back catalogue of hits including 18 top ten singles and over 200 million combined album, singles and videos sales worldwide.

This stunning tribute to the legendary Whitney Houston features all the greatest hits including; I Wanna Dance With Somebody, So Emotional, Greatest Love Of All, I Will Always Love You and much more.

Kieshia will have you singing and dancing as you enjoy the very best of Whitney in this evening of fun, laughter and nostalgia, taking you on an unmissable ride to remember the Queen of the Divas!

I'm Every Whitney poster with photo of Kieshia Chun

Richard Alcock of EJB Promotions said “This unforgettable performance features the stunning vocals of Kieshia along with her live band. Celebrating the music of one of the most iconic female voices in music history, this is a truly authentic tribute to the late Whitney Houston, featuring all the timeless hits that you know and love!”

I’m Every Whitney will be at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Saturday 23rd August 7.30pm. Tickets cost just £24 and are available from royalhippodrome.com or call the Box Office on 01323 80 20 20.