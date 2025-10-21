A ‘Super Natural’ experience for families at WWT Arundel this October half-term

From Saturday 25 October - Sunday 2 November, nature fans of all ages will be spellbound by the week-long event, which offers magical activities showcasing just how ‘super’ wetlands can be.

Families are invited to step into a ‘Super Natural’ adventure at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre this half-term.

The week-long event offers magical activities that will show just how ‘super’ wetlands can be, guaranteed to leave big and little nature fans spellbound.

Families can weave a little magic into their day by, designing a willow wand to cast spells, discovering the mysteries of wetland plants to make magical potions, and searching for spotted tops and amazing giant domes on a fungi hunt.

Feel the Halloween magic at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre

There’s so much to explore in the autumnal wetland nature of WWT Arundel, from pond dipping, to boo-tiful boat safaris that will leave families feeling enchanted. And, back by popular demand, is the owl pellet dissection activity. Giving nature lovers a chance to discover how these nocturnal birds of prey live and feast in wetlands and woodlands.

Capturing the memories of their other-worldly adventure will be easy for families, using a free WWT Arundel’s ‘Super Natural’ logbook that can be picked up at admissions. It includes a guide to all the activities on offer and space to write down what is found on a fungi hunt, the interesting ingredients used to make a bespoke plant-powered potion, and the families own wish for nature.

Elizabeth Pearce at WWT Arundel said: “Our half-term activities always offer lots of fun and interest and the ‘Super Natural’ event is no different. There’ll be plenty to learn and laugh about, so grab your kids’ wellies and come for a visit.

“Wetlands have incredible mood-boosting superpowers all year round, and this autumn, we guarantee a visit will cast a spell of joy, that will be felt for a long time after you get home.”

Try writing with invisible ink, one of the daily magical activities!

Participation in the WWT Arundel ‘Super Natural’ event is included with the price of admission and is free to WWT members. Some activities require booking onsite including the Boat Safaris which cost £3 per person, Pond Dipping for £3 per group of 6 people and the Owl Pellet Dissection workshops at £5 per pellet. Visitors booking online can also take advantage of a 10% reduction off the price of admission. More information, including reduced price ticket availability, can be found at https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel/plan-your-visit/tickets