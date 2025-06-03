A talk by Sussex author Keith Swallow about Three Oaks and Doleham railway stations

Three Oaks station on the Marshlink line with Southern train

Author Keith Swallow has published a book 'A Different Kind of Brotherhood: Guestling and Three Oaks, Then and Now' which includes a chapter on the two stations. The stations opened on 1 July 1907 and the talk forms part of the anniversary celebrations for the two locations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talk will be followed by a photo opportunity at Three Oaks station for the Railway 200 commemorations marking 200 years since the start of the modern railways when the Stockton & Darlington Railway opened in 1825.

The event starts at 3.15pm at Three Oaks village hall, Butchers Lane, Three Oaks, East Sussex TN35 4NH. The hall is approximately 10 minutes’ walk from the station (exit the station, turn left, walk down the road - please take care - and hall is on your left). Refreshments will be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern trains serve the station on the Marshlink line with hourly stopping services.

Doleham station on the Marshlink line with Southern train

Copies of the book will be on sale at the event.

Three Oaks was initially called Three Oaks Bridge Halt and renamed Three Oaks Halt then Three Oaks and Guestling Halt and now just Three Oaks. Doleham was initially Guestling then Doleham Halt. It is the least used station in the whole of South East England.

The hall has limited capacity so please confirm attendance in advance by emailing Marshlink community rail line officer Paul Bromley [email protected]