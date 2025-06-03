A talk by Sussex author Keith Swallow about Three Oaks and Doleham railway stations
The talk will be followed by a photo opportunity at Three Oaks station for the Railway 200 commemorations marking 200 years since the start of the modern railways when the Stockton & Darlington Railway opened in 1825.
The event starts at 3.15pm at Three Oaks village hall, Butchers Lane, Three Oaks, East Sussex TN35 4NH. The hall is approximately 10 minutes’ walk from the station (exit the station, turn left, walk down the road - please take care - and hall is on your left). Refreshments will be provided.
Southern trains serve the station on the Marshlink line with hourly stopping services.
Copies of the book will be on sale at the event.
Three Oaks was initially called Three Oaks Bridge Halt and renamed Three Oaks Halt then Three Oaks and Guestling Halt and now just Three Oaks. Doleham was initially Guestling then Doleham Halt. It is the least used station in the whole of South East England.
The hall has limited capacity so please confirm attendance in advance by emailing Marshlink community rail line officer Paul Bromley [email protected]