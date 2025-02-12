A torchlight pond safari – searching for amphibians with Anna Allum from RSPB Pulborough Brooks

We’ll be starting to see some of the earliest signs of spring this month; the first spring flowers coming into bloom, an increase in bird song and perhaps a clump of frog spawn in the pond.

Having spent the winter in hibernation, our amphibians – frogs, toads and newts – will have woken up and are returning to ponds to breed. Whilst both amphibians and reptiles are cold blooded, amphibians are distinguished from reptiles by their smooth, rather than scaly, skin and by their dependence on water for the early part of their life cycle.

Whilst clumps of frog spawn or strings of toad eggs may be easy to spot, the eggs of newts are trickier to find. The female newt will have carefully selected a piece of pond vegetation in which to individually wrap each of her eggs.

But before the eggs comes courtship. In frogs, this is a noisy business where the males try to attract a female with a performance of croaking – the frog chorus. If successful, he will grip his mate tightly with his front feet and use his rear legs to kick off any rivals. Toads adapt an ‘ambush’ technique, arriving at ponds before the females and then jumping on their backs as they arrive. With newts it is a more elegant, dare I say romantic, process with the male performing a dance that reveals his patterned underside and a tail waving display that helps waft his pheromones through the water.

Common Toads assembling at breeding pond

Amphibians tend to be more active by night so if you have a garden pond then the best way to see amphibians is by doing a torchlight garden survey – pick a mild evening and shine your torch on the pond and see who you can spot.