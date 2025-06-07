A Trio of Trios - three piano trios in one evening

The Wealden Trio begin with one of Haydn’s most witty and exuberant creations, the late trio, No. 43. That’s followed by Rebecca Clarke’s magnificent work, and Brahms’ wonderful, youthful Op.8, as revised by the composer 36 years later in 1889

Piano trios in the 18th century were often intended for amateur performance, but Haydn’s Piano Trio in C major, written in 1797, while Haydn was in London, is clearly aimed at professional players. It’s dedicated to the eminent pianist Therèse Jansen Bartolozzi, a student of Clementi, which no doubt accounts for its demanding piano part. The last movement, in a mixture of sonata and rondo form, was described by the great pianist and musicologist Charles Rosen as the most humorous in all of Haydn’s music.

Rebecca Clarke was a viola virtuoso and one of the most significant and influential female British composers of the 20th century. As a violist, she toured internationally, playing with many of the greatest musicians of the time and pioneering all-female chamber groups. As a composer, she received very little encouragement, and was a victim of persistent prejudice, which is perhaps why her output was relatively small. She wrote nothing in the last 35 years of her life, and died in New York in 1979, at the age of 93.

The Piano Trio is one of a handful of major chamber works, and was runner-up in a competition in 1921, submitted, on the advice of her publisher, under the male pseudonym ‘Anthony Trent’. Indeed, works by ‘Anthony Trent’ were generally received much more favourably by the critics than those by Rebecca Clarke, even when they appeared in the same programme! The trio is in three movements, linked by a motif which is heard at the opening and repeated in varied forms throughout the work.

Rachel Firmager

The Piano Trio in B major by Brahms has been described as both his first and his last trio – written in 1853, at the age of 21 it was substantially revised 36 years later, making it, according to Brahms ‘not as dreary as before’. It is this revised version which will be performed by the Wealden Trio. This four movement work has everything – warmth and lyricism, muscularity, vitality and mystical beauty.

Three Sussex musicians come together to form The Wealden Trio, pianist William Hancox, violinist Jonathan Truscott and cellist Rachel Firmager.

Tickets at £14 (under 18s come free) from https://musicboxwealden.co.uk/concert/c037-a-trio-of-trios/