Active Future summer clubs help 270+ children move, create and thrive in Redhill and Crawley

Calm starts, buddy system and healthy meals underpin inclusive HAF programme at Carrington and St Wilfrid’s

REDHILL & CRAWLEY, West Sussex — 9 September 2025.

Active Future West Sussex has hailed a “transformational” summer after delivering Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) clubs at Carrington School, Redhill and St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, Crawley—with more than 270 children taking part across the two sites. The programme blended energetic sport with creative arts and nutritious meals in a safe, welcoming setting.

Over multiple weeks, children aged 5–12 took part in rotations including Nerf, dodgeball, football, badminton, tennis, skipping and archery/darts targets, alongside calm creative sessions such as frame decorating, bracelet-making, Lego and drawing. A clear daily rhythm—calm settling time, short “learn it → try it → play it” activity blocks, and a reflective finish—kept energy high and behaviour positive.

“We design days that feel exciting but predictable,” said lead coach Sophie. “A calm start, a visible plan on the day board and a simple buddy system meant even the most anxious newcomers found their feet quickly.”

Healthy food at the heart

With HAF support, every child received a balanced lunch with fruit and vegetables, hydration breaks and bite-size food learning aligned to School Food Standards. Allergen information and options for different dietary needs were shared with families.

“Knowing my child was active, safe and eating well took the stress out of the holidays,” said one parent. “The night-before message—kit, timings, lunch—made mornings so much easier.”

Human stories behind the stats

Elaine (8) arrived tearful on day one and initially refused to enter the hall. A quiet craft table, a reassuring buddy and low-pressure games helped her settle. By mid-week she was setting out cones and cheering teammates.

arrived tearful on day one and initially refused to enter the hall. A quiet craft table, a reassuring buddy and low-pressure games helped her settle. By mid-week she was setting out cones and cheering teammates. Ben , nervous about team sports, was coached through simple targets and timed shuttles before joining small-sided games. He finished the week practising wall passes and now wants to join an after-school multi-sport club.

, nervous about team sports, was coached through simple targets and timed shuttles before joining small-sided games. He finished the week practising wall passes and now wants to join an after-school multi-sport club. “M”, a child with additional needs, was given leadership roles—helping explain rules for basketball, football and dodgeball—which built pride and self-control. He formed a strong bond with a younger pupil who struggled to regulate, often holding his hand and modelling calm. “You believed in him,” said his mum. “He hasn’t felt that in a long time. He’s made friends—and memories—for life.”

Assistant coach Maya added: “Our 8:30 staff huddle set the tone—who needs a calm start, who is new, who can be a buddy. Once roles were clear, the day flowed.”

For schools and families

The team is now inviting local schools to partner on after-school Multi-Sport clubs (with a calm-start option), SEND-friendly pilot sessions with lower ratios and sensory supports, and monthly ‘Move & Taste’ workshops linking PE, PSHE and food education. Resources such as welcome scripts, day boards and buddy-system templates are available to share.

“Beyond games and crafts, it’s about belonging,” said the programme lead. “Children left happier and more confident; parents told us evenings were calmer and children were trying new foods at home. That’s the impact we want to keep building through the school year.”

Contact: Active Future West Sussex – [email protected] | 07943 604021 | activefuture.info