Active Hastings comes to Downs Farm

With thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Active Hastings is coming to Downs Farm Community Centre for a Family Fun Day, and an Age Friendly Coffee Morning and Activity Taster Day, to help get Hastings moving!

In May half term the Active Hastings team are encouraging Downs Farm residents to join them on Wednesday, May 28, 11am to 2pm, for their Downs Farm Family Fun Day, with multi sports, arts and crafts and family games. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Free snacks and soft drinks will be available throughout the day. The day will include activities for all the family. Children under 10 can enjoy free activities with Wriggles and Giggles, including face painting, tattoos, balloon modelling and a disco. And for children aged 8 to 16, there will be free sporting activities (on the rec ground opposite the school), with street sports, football and rugby.

Then on Wednesday, June 4, 10am to 1pm, Downs Farm residents are invited to the Active Hastings Age Friendly Coffee Morning and Activity Taster Day, with free tea, coffee and cake and free activities. Activities include Boccia, New Age Kurling, Pilates, Seated Stretch and a fun game of Active Hastings Bingo.

Residents will also be able to chat to Hastings Police about any community safety concerns they may have. In addition, residents will have the opportunity to share ideas on how funding for Downs Farm can be spent.

Eugenie Demeza, Active Hastings Operations Coordinator said: “We are very excited to be at Downs Farm Community Centre for our two community days and look forward to meeting the residents. In the coming months we will also be bringing a range of new physical activity sessions to the Downs Farm area, which we hope will engage residents, including children and young people, older people, families and people with long term health conditions, watch this space.”

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “With thanks to the UK Prosperity Fund, we are delighted to bring sport sessions to the heart of the community at Downs Farm. Being more physically active is a fun way to support your physical and mental health and wellbeing, it’s also a great way to connect with others and to reduce loneliness.”

You do not need to book for either session, however, a registration form will need to be completed on the door. For general queries, please contact Active Hastings on 01424 451051 or [email protected].

To be kept up to date on the developments in Downs Farm, follow the Active Hastings Facebook page www.facebook.com/activehastings

This project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.