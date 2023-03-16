Activity days in Horley also look at the meaning of life from a Christian perspective

All of us have life questions? But not all of us get them answered. Christian charity Life Discovery has been trying to help people find those answers for nearly 30 years now, using a rather original approach.

Exhilarating times at Life Discovery!

Founder Jonathan Crouch said: “I’m a Christian and I believe the answers to life are found through Jesus Christ. But people will never find those answers unless they happen to want to go to a church. Life Discovery takes church to them as part of an exciting activity day.”

The events run once a month at Honeycrock Farm in Salfords, just north of Horley, and guests get to experience an action-packed day that includes driving quad bikes, go-karts, 4x4 buggies, archery and, in the summer months, kayaking and watersports too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day, guests are given space to think about questions that really matter, defined at a Life Discovery event as Why am I here?, What's The Purpose Of My Life and Does my Life Matter?. And there are talks throughout the day that help them explore those questions further, talks that explain how the message of Jesus Christ might help answer those questions.

Exhilarating times at Life Discovery!

“I don’t think you can fully live your life until you’ve answered those questions completely for yourself”, says Jonathan. “And over the years, many, many people have come and found answers on our events, as they get away from everyday life and give themselves some space to think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events are free of charge, operating on a donations basis. This has allowed Life Discovery to offer places to homeless, addiction-recovering and disadvantaged people all over the area. Lunch, dinner and refreshments throughout the day are included, as is expert equipment instruction. All team members are volunteers – from churches all over the region.