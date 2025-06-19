Adults beginner sewing machine class at Maker Studio in Eastbourne
Make a project pouch with a zip using a sewing machine.
Wednesday 9th July, 10am-12pm. Ages: 18+
Learn to make a project pouch with a zip and lining. We will cover inserting the zip, making zip ends and how to add internal pockets.
You will leave with your finished project plus the pattern and instructions to make it again.
Tickets: 45
All materials and tools will be provided.
To book:
- Book online at maker-studio.co.uk
- Pop in to our shop, Maker Studio, 52 Ocklynge Road, Old Town Eastbourne, Bn21 1PR
- Call us on 01323 364 795
If you need glasses please bring them with you. Tie or clip long hair back and wear closed toe shoes.
Your tutor - Lauren
Lauren runs Sew Cosy Patterns with her sister Caitlin.
Together they design and create sewing patterns, kits and accessories as well as running courses both in person and online.
Lauren believes that sewing should be enjoyable and easy, she loves sharing her passion for making and helping people to become more confident using sewing machines.