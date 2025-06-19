Adults beginner sewing machine class at Maker Studio in Eastbourne

Learn to make a project pouch with a zip and lining. We will cover inserting the zip, making zip ends and how to add internal pockets.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make a project pouch with a zip using a sewing machine.

Wednesday 9th July, 10am-12pm. Ages: 18+

Learn to make a project pouch with a zip and lining. We will cover inserting the zip, making zip ends and how to add internal pockets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All courses are run in our studio in Eastbourne, we run beginners and advanced course in a wide variety of craft and creative subjects

You will leave with your finished project plus the pattern and instructions to make it again.

Tickets: 45

All materials and tools will be provided.

To book:

Learn to make a project pouch with a zip and lining. We will cover inserting the zip, making zip ends and how to add internal pockets.

Book online at maker-studio.co.uk

Pop in to our shop, Maker Studio, 52 Ocklynge Road, Old Town Eastbourne, Bn21 1PR

Call us on 01323 364 795

If you need glasses please bring them with you. Tie or clip long hair back and wear closed toe shoes.

Your tutor - Lauren

Lauren runs Sew Cosy Patterns with her sister Caitlin.

Make your own Fox Pouch

Together they design and create sewing patterns, kits and accessories as well as running courses both in person and online.

Lauren believes that sewing should be enjoyable and easy, she loves sharing her passion for making and helping people to become more confident using sewing machines.