Adults beginner sewing machine class at Maker Studio in Eastbourne

By Martin McCully
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 11:58 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 12:04 BST
Learn to make a project pouch with a zip and lining. We will cover inserting the zip, making zip ends and how to add internal pockets.

Make a project pouch with a zip using a sewing machine.

Wednesday 9th July, 10am-12pm. Ages: 18+

Learn to make a project pouch with a zip and lining. We will cover inserting the zip, making zip ends and how to add internal pockets.

All courses are run in our studio in Eastbourne, we run beginners and advanced course in a wide variety of craft and creative subjects
All courses are run in our studio in Eastbourne, we run beginners and advanced course in a wide variety of craft and creative subjects

You will leave with your finished project plus the pattern and instructions to make it again.

Tickets: 45

All materials and tools will be provided.

To book:

Learn to make a project pouch with a zip and lining. We will cover inserting the zip, making zip ends and how to add internal pockets.
Learn to make a project pouch with a zip and lining. We will cover inserting the zip, making zip ends and how to add internal pockets.
  • Book online at maker-studio.co.uk
  • Pop in to our shop, Maker Studio, 52 Ocklynge Road, Old Town Eastbourne, Bn21 1PR
  • Call us on 01323 364 795

If you need glasses please bring them with you. Tie or clip long hair back and wear closed toe shoes.

Your tutor - Lauren

Lauren runs Sew Cosy Patterns with her sister Caitlin.

Make your own Fox Pouch
Make your own Fox Pouch

Together they design and create sewing patterns, kits and accessories as well as running courses both in person and online.

Lauren believes that sewing should be enjoyable and easy, she loves sharing her passion for making and helping people to become more confident using sewing machines.

