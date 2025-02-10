Age UK East Sussex encourages a spring clean to help tackle loneliness
Age UK East Sussex relies on the support of generous donors to provide a wide range of services, from befriending schemes to social activities, all of which help to reduce isolation and improve the well-being of older people in the community. The proceeds from donations to Age UK East Sussex’s shops directly fund these services locally, enabling the charity to continue its mission to ensure that no older person feels alone or unsupported.
"Spring is the perfect time to declutter and give back," said Richard Scott-Clark, a representative from Age UK East Sussex. "By donating items you no longer need, you’re not only clearing out your home but also helping to make a real difference in the lives of older people who may be struggling with loneliness. Every item donated, no matter how big or small, helps us provide companionship, support, and activities to those who need it most."
The charity is accepting a wide range of donations, including clothing, books, bric-a-brac, and furniture. All items can be dropped off at Age UK East Sussex’s charity shops located across the county. The shops are always in need of stock, especially as they head into the busy spring and summer months.
Loneliness is a growing concern for many older people, particularly those living in rural areas or without close family and friends. Age UK East Sussex is dedicated to tackling this issue through its services, which aim to connect older people with others in their community and provide them with the emotional support they need.
"Your donations can help us provide the companionship and services that are so crucial for older people living in East Sussex," added Richard. "A simple spring clean could be the first step in making a huge difference to someone’s life."
For further information, or to arrange a collection of larger items of furniture, please visit ageukeastsussex.org.uk or contact Age UK East Sussex on 01273 476 704.